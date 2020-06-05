Judy L. AvilaAug. 22, 1946 - May 23, 2020Judy L. Avila, passed away peacefully at her home in Los Banos on Saturday, May 23rd. She was 73 years old.Judy was born in Union, Missouri to Robert and Betty Robertson and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. After moving to California, she called many places her home, including Alhambra, Gilroy, Turlock, Gustine, and Los Banos. Judy married Raul Avila on March 28, 1970 in Reno, NV. From 1967 to 1988, she worked as a Nursing Assistant at Wheeler Hospital in Gilroy. In 1988, she retired from nursing to focus full time on her family. A loving homemaker, she adored baking, sewing, and sports.Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Hodges and her brothers, Donald Robertson and Terry Robertson. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Raul Avila; her daughters, Stephanie Smith, Margaret Avila and Hope (Anthony) Del Franco; her son, Aaron (Kristi) Avila; her siblings, Rocky Robertson and Connie Sanchagrin; and 9 loving grandchildren.Private services will be held at this time. Judy will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.