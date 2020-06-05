Judy Avila
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy L. Avila
Aug. 22, 1946 - May 23, 2020
Judy L. Avila, passed away peacefully at her home in Los Banos on Saturday, May 23rd. She was 73 years old.
Judy was born in Union, Missouri to Robert and Betty Robertson and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. After moving to California, she called many places her home, including Alhambra, Gilroy, Turlock, Gustine, and Los Banos. Judy married Raul Avila on March 28, 1970 in Reno, NV. From 1967 to 1988, she worked as a Nursing Assistant at Wheeler Hospital in Gilroy. In 1988, she retired from nursing to focus full time on her family. A loving homemaker, she adored baking, sewing, and sports.
Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Hodges and her brothers, Donald Robertson and Terry Robertson. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Raul Avila; her daughters, Stephanie Smith, Margaret Avila and Hope (Anthony) Del Franco; her son, Aaron (Kristi) Avila; her siblings, Rocky Robertson and Connie Sanchagrin; and 9 loving grandchildren.
Private services will be held at this time. Judy will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Banos Enterprise on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved