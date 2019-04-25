Judy Mae Fillion (Bledsoe)
Jan 26, 1945 - Apr 22, 2019
Judy Mae Fillion, 74, loving wife, mother, sister and daughter, was born and raised in Merced, CA. She passed away peacefully surrounded by all of her loved ones, family and friends. Judy worked as a dietary worker for MCMC and Mercy Hospital for 20 years before she retired in 2009. She loved her job and the people she encountered, including several co-workers, doctors, nurses and support staff. Everyone at the hospital remembers her as the lady who had a smile and a kind word for anyone she came across and had a special place in her heart for the less fortunate who would come into the cafeteria for a cup of coffee. She had an amazing work ethic and did anything necessary to provide for her children. Her kids were her world, as well as her grandchildren. Judy was a member of New Life Church in Merced for many years. She enjoyed attending church and shared this love with her sisters. When she and her sisters got together, it brought a lot of joy to her life, as well as a lot of laughter.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ilah Mae Bledsoe; son Michael Anthony Jackson; brothers Ronnie and Jerry Bledsoe; and granddaughter Hailey Peer. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Paul Anthony Fillion; children: Pamela Brandstoettner (Thom), Debbie Lopez, Darlene Tapetillo, Donald Fryar, Charlie Fryar (Mary), and Lorrie Lucas; sisters: Barbara Brown, Janet Lovato and Patsy (Mike) King. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She will be geratly missed by many, including her dog "Sugar" who was her companion for the past 13 years.
Viewing will take place for Judy on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at New Life Church, 1129 P Street in Merced. She will be laid to rest with her mother and other family in a private service at a later date at Plainsburg Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 25, 2019