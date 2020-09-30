Judith Ann JusticeMarch 28, 1954 - September 13, 2020Judy Justice passed away on September 13, 2020 after and arduous and valiant fight against cancer. Judy was born and raised in Sidney Montana. She married Hector Bueno and moved to Merced, California in 1976. She had two daughters Tracy and Michelle. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Mercy Hospital and Merced Irrigation District. She remarried in 1988 to Ted Justice. They were members of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Club Mercedes and the American Legion. Judy enjoyed NASCAR, football, bowling, fishing and helping others.Judy was preceded in death by her husband Ted Justice and her parents Ray and Orphanell "Tudy" Johnson. Judy is survived by her daughters Tracy (Vinnie) DeAngelo, Michelle (Bill) Binkley, stepson Aaron (Cheryl) Justice, her brother Jim (Juanita) Johnson of Sidney Montana, nieces Carol (Dan) Maurer, Denise (Brian) Nohner both in Minnesota, and nine grandchildren: Courtney, Brandon and Zachary Pisacco, Brooklyn and Landen Binkley, Katrina, Robert, Kyle, and Shawn Justice, two great grandchildren Brayden & Charlotte Pisacco.A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2nd at 1:00pm in the DeAngelos' backyard at 5759 Rene Court, in Atwater to accommodate social distancing concerns. Family and friends are welcome to come celebrate the life of Judy Justice.