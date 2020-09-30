1/1
Judy Justice
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Justice
March 28, 1954 - September 13, 2020
Judy Justice passed away on September 13, 2020 after and arduous and valiant fight against cancer. Judy was born and raised in Sidney Montana. She married Hector Bueno and moved to Merced, California in 1976. She had two daughters Tracy and Michelle. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Mercy Hospital and Merced Irrigation District. She remarried in 1988 to Ted Justice. They were members of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Club Mercedes and the American Legion. Judy enjoyed NASCAR, football, bowling, fishing and helping others.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Ted Justice and her parents Ray and Orphanell "Tudy" Johnson. Judy is survived by her daughters Tracy (Vinnie) DeAngelo, Michelle (Bill) Binkley, stepson Aaron (Cheryl) Justice, her brother Jim (Juanita) Johnson of Sidney Montana, nieces Carol (Dan) Maurer, Denise (Brian) Nohner both in Minnesota, and nine grandchildren: Courtney, Brandon and Zachary Pisacco, Brooklyn and Landen Binkley, Katrina, Robert, Kyle, and Shawn Justice, two great grandchildren Brayden & Charlotte Pisacco.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2nd at 1:00pm in the DeAngelos' backyard at 5759 Rene Court, in Atwater to accommodate social distancing concerns. Family and friends are welcome to come celebrate the life of Judy Justice.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star & Modesto Bee from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved