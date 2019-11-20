Judy Lorraine Hixon Canterbury
Feb 2, 1965 - Oct 24, 2019
Judy Lorraine Hixon Canterbury passed away October 24, 2019 at the age of 54 due to cancer. She was born in Chowchilla, CA but grew up in Le Grand where she attended local schools. She graduated from Hilmar High School in 1983.
As a young adult Judy lived in Merced before marrying John 'Woody' Canterbury in 1991. They moved to San Jose shortly thereafter where they lived until her husband's death in 2010.
After her husband's death, Judy moved to Colorado to be near her sister Jackie. It wasn't long before they moved to Florida where Judy continued to live until her return to Merced in September of this year.
Over the years Judy volunteered a lot of her time to help with various programs at the church she was attending. She was also a strong supporter of programs for veterans.
Judy never met a stranger and loved all things country.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband John 'Woody' Canterbury, her father Fred Hixon, and a step-brother Trevor Hennessey. She is survived by her mother and step-father Gloria and Tim Hennessey, sisters Debbie Stickles and Jackie Hixon and their families, and a step-sister Melissa Savage.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Judy Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 at 11:00 at the family home, Schwinn Ranch at 19803 Raynor Ranch Rd, Le Grand.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 20, 2019