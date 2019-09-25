Julia Avila Miranda
Jun 20, 1933 - Sep 18, 2019
Julia Avila Miranda was born on June 20, 1933 in Crystal City, Texas and passed away on September 18, 2019 in Merced, California at the age of 86 years old.
Julia was a homemaker, she loved gardening and cooking. She was a member of New Life Apostolic Church in Merced, California.
Julia is preceded in death by her loving husband Jose (Pepe) Miranda, two loved infants, parents Jesus and Juana Avila, brothers Jose and Ruben Avila, sisters Maria Medrano and Concepcion Flores .
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Le Grand Apostolic Church located at 13324 Woodrow Street, Le Grand, California 95333. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 25, 2019