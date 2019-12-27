Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Winton Cemetery Service 12:00 PM Atwater Women's Club Send Flowers Obituary

Julia O'Keeffe McCurry Olaeta

Julia O'Keeffe McCurry Olaeta, beloved mother and educator, died December 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Silver Lake, Oregon in 1923, she and her five brothers and sisters raised each other, as her mother was killed when she was 13.

Their father grazed sheep in Eastern Oregon. After graduating from Silver Lake H.S. (class of 2) and Oregon State University, she ran a demonstration nursery, and taught school in Portland. Her life centered around her four children, Mary Alice (Curry Barber), Ann (Lang), Paul (McCurry), and Patricia (Williams). They are grateful to have enjoyed deep connections with her throughout her life.

In 1956 Julia and her children moved to Atwater, California, where she began her long career as a grade school teacher, and ultimately principal of the new Thomas Olaeta School. She joked that she'd have to learn to spell "Olaeta".

Eventually she and Tom married in 1978 and enjoyed many years of devotion and service in the Atwater community.

Julia was a tireless advocate for children and their families, a mentor to young teachers, and generous to her staff and colleagues. She brought out the best in everyone around her.

After Tom's death in 2010, Julia moved to Lodi, California to be close to her daughters Ann and Trish.

She delighted in her family's daily visits, weekend suppers, seeing her long term friends from Atwater, and a close relationship with her brother Bart. She continued to paint and quilt and participate in the family's ongoing antics.

Julie is survived by her 4 children, her wonderful sons and daughter-in-law David Barber, Richard Lang, Ed Williams, and Ruth McCurry, her nine grandchildren Ana Duke,

Melanie Williams,

Michael Barber,

Sean McCurry-Nieto,

Sabina Nieto,

Jessica Lang,

Rhianna Williams,

Teague McCurry,

and Conn McCurry,

four great grandchildren

Remy Duke,

Jordan Ruby,

Gavin Nieto-Steele, and

Colt McCurry,

her brother Con O'Keeffe (Sally), and lifelong friends.

The family would like to especially thank her caregivers Michelle, Nicole, and Nia, and Julie's friends for their visits in Lodi. Graveside services 11:00 AM at Winton Cemetery, January 4, 2020 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM at Atwater Women's Club, January 4, 2020

