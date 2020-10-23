Julie NeundorferMay 22, 1925 - August 17, 2020Julie Neundorfer was born on May 22, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio to Charles and Julia Berecz, (who earlier left America to go back to Hungary in 1912 on the Carpathia, the ship that rescued the survivors from the Titanic, only to return in 1921). Julie had two younger siblings, Charles and Helen. Julie entered kindergarten only speaking Hungarian, which set the foundation for her determination to succeed at everything she attempted, graduating from Kiser High School in 1943. Julie's glass was always half full, and she made lemonade out of lemons.After graduation Julie worked on an air base in Mississippi during WWII, using her secretarial skills. It was there that she met and married her true love, Joseph Beaudoin. They had one daughter, Linda Beaudoin. Sgt. Joseph Beaudoin was a bubble gunner in a B17 and was killed in 1945.Julie loved dancing and would attend "The Big Band" dances whenever possible. Here is where she met her second true love, Arthur Campbell. He swept her off her feet and they were soon married. They had a daughter, Jenny Campbell. In the mid 1950's they drove out to Altadena, in southern California, to visit good friends, "The Meadows". They fell in love w/California, drove back home to Dayton, Ohio, sold their home, and moved to Altadena, eventually ending up in Orange, with the Meadows. Julie's faith was strong and they became members of the First Presbyterian Church of Orange, serving in the Clippers Club. Art was in the banking and real estate business finding sites for 7-Eleven stores. Art passed in 1993.Dancing being Julie's "happy", she met Robert Neundorfer on the dance floor and they danced their way to the alter. Bob was a real estate broker and they made their home in Laguna Beach. Bob passed in 2007.Julie worked at Allstate Insurance in Santa Ana and surrounding areas for 30 years. She was loved and respected by everyone. Julie was awarded the prestigious "Peak Performer Award" and The Good Hands Award" during her career. She loved people and was quite the "social bee" always planning social gatherings and into retirement, planning reunions. Once retired she and Bob spent the rest of their lives on the golf courses. She was also president of her golf club and had the honors of getting a "hole in 1". At 89 years young, Julie was known to play 18 holes, have lunch, and play another 18 holes of golf. She continued to stay active and at 90 reached a mile stone at the gym. They put her bio and photo in the 90's club showcase. A proud moment for Julie. Besides having a strong faith base, she was proud to be an American. Julie made sure every family member had an American Flag and that we flew the flag. Julie loved life, her many girlfriends, bingo, casinos, her family and Jesus. She had the biggest bluest eyes and as per her girlfriends, she kept them in stitches with her humor. Julie Neundorfer, 95, passed away August 17, 2020. She passed peacefully and is now eternally at home with Jesus. She is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Rybka (Frank) and Jenny Bradbury (Ed), 2 stepdaughters Linda Simone (Chris), and Barbara Hay, and 1 stepson Robert Neundorfer (passed), 8 grandchildren Brian Daly (Kelley), Michael Daly (Sara), Alison Timboe (Brandon), Jeffrey Bradbury, Alison Moore Dos Santos, Kevin Moore (Kara), James Hildreth (Holly), and Andrew Hildreth (Barbie), and 7 great grandchildren, Evan, Rowen, Ben, Ella, Travis, Wyatt, James, and many cousins. She will be deeply missed by all. A private gravesite service will be held at a later date in Southern California.