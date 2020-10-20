1/1
June Harue (Morimoto) Kishi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Harue (Morimoto) Kishi
Aug.8,1923 – Oct.5,2020
June Harue (Morimoto) Kishi was born in Cortez, California in 1923, the eleventh of 13 children. The Morimoto family worked numerous farms in the Central Valley before settling in Cortez. She attended high school in Livingston, CA., where she met her lifelong love and husband of 74 years, Sherman Kishi. Their families were interned in Colorado during the illegal incarceration of all people of Japanese ancestry during WWII.
June was about family. She deeply loved her siblings, Sherman's family, and their 49 nieces and nephews. She was a devoted farm wife and mother to two daughters, Kiyono Kishi (Scott Yoshida) and Cynthia Kishi (Larry Robinson). June and Sherman's lives were enriched by Kiyono's two daughters, Surya Grover (Nick) and Miya Kishi Dunets, and she delighted in Surya's three young boys, Mikio, Isao and Masaharu. Over the years, she and Sherman enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing bridge, league bowling, and traveling. They were active in church and community activities.
June died at home at the age of 97 surrounded by all those she loved so well.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee & Merced Sun Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved