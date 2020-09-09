Justin MaglebyJuly 31, 1991- September 2, 2020Justin Magleby was born in Merced, California on July 31, 1991. He passed away on September 2, 2020 in a tragic accident at work. Justin attended Merced schools and graduated from Merced High School in 2009. Justin moved to Idaho and attended Northwest Lineman College, where he graduated at the top of his class and went on to become a construction line worker. He loved the brotherhood in his career and made great friends.He is survived by his parents; Steve Magleby of Post Falls, Idaho, and Linda Sterling of Merced, CA; his sister, Janae (Jason) Cope from Merced, and their children: Nephews Collins Cope, Crew Cope, and Niece Charlie Cope; his girlfriend Desiree Brandis from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and his two dogs, Stack and Haley.Justin was anything but ordinary. At 29 years old, he created a life to be proud of. He was a self-driven person. Justin believed in setting goals and achieving them, which he did. He was an excellent mechanic, and his pride and joy was rebuilding his chevy truck. He rebuilt it along with his fishing boat, and several dirt bikes. His latest project was working on a side by side, for him and his girlfriend, Desiree. Justin was an extremely hard worker. If he started something, he wouldn't rest until it was done to perfection. Everything Justin owned was organized and spotless. He always drove black trucks, and they never had a scratch, a ding, or a spot of dirt on them. He was very meticulous.Justin was a real outdoors man. He loved to hunt, fish, snowboard, camp, and four wheel drive. He was always up for an adventure. When he met his girlfriend, Desiree, he knew she was the one that could keep up with him; they often were riding dirt bikes and snowboarding, and they had an adventurous life ahead of them. Justin was a humble person and met friends wherever he went. If he considered you a friend, he would bend over backwards to help you and he never needed recognition for it.Justin loved his family and he especially adored his sister, Janae. He was excited about watching his nephews, Collins and Crew, and his niece, Charlie, grow up. Justin had missed the births of his two nephews, so it was really important to him to be there for the birth of his niece. When he got the call that his niece was ready to be born, he was 8 hours away. In typical Justin style, he said "I'll be right there." 6 hours later, Justin had arrived. Go figure, once again he set a goal and exceeded it, arriving with time to spare.One December, while Justin was enjoying the pacific northwest in the snow, California was in a major drought. He was coming to visit for Christmas, and he wanted to bring his nephews snow. So, he loaded his truck with snow and drove as fast as he could to California so that they would have snow at Christmas to build snowmen. It left a lasting impression on his nephews that they will never forget. They still talk about it to this day.Justin loved his family very much. He never ended a phone conversation with his family without saying "I love you." His family is devastated by this tragic loss. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.The funeral services will be held Saturday September 12th at 10:00 AM at Yates Funeral Home in Hayden, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.