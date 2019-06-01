Kao Chong Xiong
AUG 10, 1953 - MAY 17, 2019
Kao C. Xiong, 65, of Merced, CA passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Kao was born in Laos and had married Ya Pao Mua in 1966. Due to the war and as refugees, they were able to come to the United States in early 1980. Her first home in America was Denver, Colorado and then soon followed her family out west to California, settling in Merced. Kao gave birth to 13 children, 8 daughters and 5 sons. She had worked tirelessly by balancing family life, work, and school. She completed the childcare provider program and received her certification in the 1990s. She loved gardening, raising her chickens, and was a devoted grandmother to her thirty-two grandchildren. Services will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home on June 8-10th.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 1, 2019