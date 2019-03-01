Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Karen, Sanchez Bricky

June 15, 1962 - February 3, 2019

Karen Lynn (Sanchez) Bricky passed away peacefully on Sunday February 3, 2019 at the age of 56 surrounded by family and friends at her sister Jennifer's home in Modesto. She was born June 15, 1962, in Los Banos to Joaquin and Marjorie (Buffuna) Sanchez and graduated from Los Banos high school in 1980. She lived in Merced for most of her adult life and as an active member of the community, proved her loyalty and compassion to her town many times. She spent the last seven years of her life in a fierce battle against Ovarian Cancer and was proud to share her journey with everyone she met, always reminding them that it was worth the fight. Karen had an incredible ability to make people feel loved and remind them of their worth every day. She is survived by her son and daughter, Tyler and Erika; her two sisters, Jennifer and Michelle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives were impacted by Karen are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at DELTA FARMS PARTY BARN 13816 Bisignani Rd, Los Banos, CA 93635, Saturday March 2, 2019, from 11AM - 3 PM. Join us in our celebration of Karen's legacy as we reminisce on the life of our dear friend. There will be a scholarship opened in her name at Los Banos high school in her memory. All who wish to make donations please address checks to LBHS Scholarships 1966 S. 11th Los Banos, Ca 93635 - Memo Line: The Karen Sanchez Bricky Class of 1980 Memorial Scholarship.

www.cvobituaries.com



Karen, Sanchez BrickyJune 15, 1962 - February 3, 2019Karen Lynn (Sanchez) Bricky passed away peacefully on Sunday February 3, 2019 at the age of 56 surrounded by family and friends at her sister Jennifer's home in Modesto. She was born June 15, 1962, in Los Banos to Joaquin and Marjorie (Buffuna) Sanchez and graduated from Los Banos high school in 1980. She lived in Merced for most of her adult life and as an active member of the community, proved her loyalty and compassion to her town many times. She spent the last seven years of her life in a fierce battle against Ovarian Cancer and was proud to share her journey with everyone she met, always reminding them that it was worth the fight. Karen had an incredible ability to make people feel loved and remind them of their worth every day. She is survived by her son and daughter, Tyler and Erika; her two sisters, Jennifer and Michelle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives were impacted by Karen are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at DELTA FARMS PARTY BARN 13816 Bisignani Rd, Los Banos, CA 93635, Saturday March 2, 2019, from 11AM - 3 PM. Join us in our celebration of Karen's legacy as we reminisce on the life of our dear friend. There will be a scholarship opened in her name at Los Banos high school in her memory. All who wish to make donations please address checks to LBHS Scholarships 1966 S. 11th Los Banos, Ca 93635 - Memo Line: The Karen Sanchez Bricky Class of 1980 Memorial Scholarship. Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close