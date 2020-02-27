Karen L. Tellez
May 28, 1974 - Feb 14, 2020
Karen lived life her way and to the fullest. She spead love and cheer with all who knew her. Karen overcame challenges and obstacles that molded her loving personality.
Karen was born to Sylvia H. Juarez and Dennis L. Tellez on May 28, 1974 in Merced, CA. On February 14, 2020, surrounded by her family, Karen was called home by our loving God.
Karen's early childhood was spent in Delano, Porterville and Merced. Karen, being a goal-oriented person, pursued a career in the medical field. She spent several years employed by Avalon Healthcare, specifically at Franciscan and Hylond homes. The greater part of a decade, Karen was empoyed by Dignity Health; more recent as the Supervisor in PBX.
Karen is survived by her mother, Sylvia H. (Isidro) Juarez; siblings: Michell D. Tellez, Matthew J. Juarez, Lillian S. Juarez, Alicia (Danny) Madrid, Mitchell I. Juarez, Ayden M.S. Juarez, all of Merced.
We would like to thank Stanford Cancer Center in Palo Alto and Mercy Merced Medical Center and all its staff, including all the various caregivers.
Services for Karen to be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The Apostolic Church in Le Grand, 13324 Woodrow St. in Le Grand, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020