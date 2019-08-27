On August 14, 2019 Katherine Aguilar's golden heart stopped beating, her hard working hands were put to rest. God broke many hearts to prove he only takes the best. Katherine Aguilar was born to Jesus and Frances Garcia on July 31, 1936. She is survived by her loving husband Arthur Aguilar and five children Arthur, Becky, Kathy, David, and Anthony Aguilar. Katherine left behind 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 siblings, and many family members and loved ones. She will truly be missed for many days to come. Katherine always wanted her passing to be remembered by all the good times she shared with her family and loved ones. Please join us on any of the following days: for viewing on August 29th from 5-7 at Ivers and Alcorn in Atwater, August 30th for viewing 5-7 and rosary to follow at Ivers and Alcorn in Atwater, August 31st at 10:00am for mass/funeral at St. Anthony's in Atwater, with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton and celebration of life to follow.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 27, 2019