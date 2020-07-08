1/1
Kathleen Anne Lopez
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Anne Lopez
Oct 25, 1946 - Jun 21, 2020
Katie was born in Merced on October 25, 1946 to Roy and Sarah Simmerman. She passed away the weekend of June 20, 2020.
Katie was a school teacher for nearly 40 years in Planada, where she was passionate in teaching children the English language.
Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Sarah Simmerman, and her husband, Robert Lopez. She is survived by her son, Jason, and her special friend.
Katie will be laid to rest at Plainsburg Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Burial
10:00 AM
Plainsburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved