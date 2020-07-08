Kathleen Anne LopezOct 25, 1946 - Jun 21, 2020Katie was born in Merced on October 25, 1946 to Roy and Sarah Simmerman. She passed away the weekend of June 20, 2020.Katie was a school teacher for nearly 40 years in Planada, where she was passionate in teaching children the English language.Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Sarah Simmerman, and her husband, Robert Lopez. She is survived by her son, Jason, and her special friend.Katie will be laid to rest at Plainsburg Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM.