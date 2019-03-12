Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kathleen Michael Casaday

February 9, 1945 - February 23, 2019

Kathleen Michael Casaday was born on February 9th 1945 to the late Calvin "Red" Carrol and Kathleen "Babe" Marie Casaday at Merced General Hospital in Merced, California. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Atwater High School in 1963. Kathleen married the late Ira Hollis Jr. in 1963 and had 3 daughters from their union: Deborah Marie, Karen Dawn, and Teri Michele. Kathleen retired from the Merced County Office of the Superintendent of Schools after 28 years of service. She started her career there as an accountant/bookkeeper and retired as a Computer Operator/Specialist. Kathleen also retired from volunteer service with the Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union after serving on the Supervisory Committee from 2001-2013.

She enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandsons, her best friend Susan Walker, attending San Francisco Giants games, reading political murder mysteries, crocheting blankets and baking lemon meringue pies as gifts for those close to her. She also truly loved music and to sing and dance! You would hardly ever see her sitting at a party if there was a dance floor and dance music playing.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Alma Casaday, and brothers William and Edward Casaday. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother Steven Casaday of San Diego and sister Barbara Ervin of Atwater; her daughters Deborah (Jon) Hollis-Schmidt, Karen (William) Rones, and Teri (Windel) Spaid; her 5 grandchildren: Vanessa Feist, Brandon Hollis, Devyn Coburn, Morgan Coburn, and Ryan Coburn; and 2 great grandchildren; Demetrius and Taurean Coburn-Cobb. "Auntie Mike" also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

