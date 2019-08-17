Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Creekside Evangelical Free Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Post

Nov 3, 1934 - Aug 5, 2019

Kathleen P. Post, age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 5th, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. During her final months, she was lovingly cared for by her younger sister, Gwen, and visited frequently by devoted family and friends.

Kathleen was born in Mercy Hospital in Merced, CA, on November 3rd, 1934 to the late Floyd Price and Ruth Price (Gaskill). She was the middle child of three daughters and remained close to her sisters throughout her life. She spent her early childhood in Cathey's Valley before moving to Merced where she lived for the rest of her life. As a young adult, Kathleen worked in bakeries and restaurants. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Fraga, for whom she was a devoted wife and homemaker for 30 years. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter Natalie Fraga. Eight years later, Kathleen remarried Donald Post and they had nine happy years together before he also passed away.

Kathleen took care of her nieces when they were young while their mom was teaching school. They will always think of her as a second "Mom". She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, had a great sense of humor, and was quite an artist, frequently painting and doing crafts. She also helped care for her sister, the late Julia Anne Martin, during her long illness with ALS.

Kathleen is survived by her sister Gwen Rose and her husband Jim, her nieces and nephews Christophe & Jennifer Rose-Nussbaumer, Deborah Rose, David Weeks, Russell & Debbie Weeks, Robert & Shannon Weeks, Lisa Weeks and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also survived by her stepson Richard & Daphne Post and granddaughter Shannon Post.

She will be very missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held at the Creekside Evangelical Free Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, followed by a luncheon provided by the church. The family very much appreciated the care given to Kathleen by the people of Hinds Hospice and her caregivers, April and Renie.

Donations to the Creekside Evangelical Free Church or Hinds Hospice in Kathleen's name would be appreciated by the family.

www.cvobituaries.com





