Kathleen "Kathy" M. White
Jan. 16, 1955 - Dec. 8, 2019
Kathleen "Kathy" M. White, nee Scott, 64, Sunrise Beach, formerly of Atwater, Calif., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her family.
Kathy was born Jan. 16, 1955, in Bakersfield, Calif. She was the daughter of Evelyn Smith and stepfather, the late Jim Smith, and the late Richard Scott and stepmother, the late Dorothy Scott. Kathy was united in marriage to Randal "Randy" White Sept. 27, 1997. During her working years, she was employed as a waitress at a number of restaurants, the last being Almond Tree in Atwater. Kathy also worked for CVS Pharmacy in Atwater as a pharmacy technician. She enjoyed fishing and crocheting; Kathy crocheted hats for cancer patients.
She is survived by her husband, Randy White; mother, Evelyn Smith; stepson, Randal "Randy" White Jr. and wife Jennifer, and their daughters, Tiffany and Hailey; stepdaughter, Tina White; step-siblings, Sherry Smith, Jimmy Smith and Carol West; and other relatives.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 31, 2019