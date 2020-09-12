1/1
Kathryn Criswell
1955 - 2020
Kathryn Louise Criswell
Jul 5, 1955 - Sept 4, 2020
On Friday, September 4, 2020, Kathryn Louise Criswell passed away peacefully, after battling ovarian cancer for two years. She was born July 5, 1955 in Connersville, Indiana to John and Daisy Love.
Kathy worked at JR Woods/Dole for over 40 years doing various jobs. Kathy loved her three daughters and grandchildren. She had an outgoing personality and loved to shop. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, dining out, or watching the Oakland Raiders play on the weekend.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Love and her brother Michael Connell. She is survived by her three daughters: Angela Criswell Lenton of Atwater, CA, Natalie Criswell of Erin, TN, and Erica Sandoval of Atwater, CA. She is further survived by her eight grandchildren: Ronnie, Manuel, Denay, Dennis, Gunner, Carter, Ayden, Zyon, and four great-grandchildren; her father William Laughlin and John Love, and sister Lisa Belman.
Viewing and visitation for Kathy will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Whitton Family Funeral Service in Merced. Kathy will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Avenue in Winton.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitton Family Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
