Kathryn M. Baker1947 – 2020Kathryn M. Baker, age 73, recently passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family.She is survived by her husband Dennis, two daughters, Elizabeth and Suzanne, their spouses, Josh and Vaughn, five wonderful grandchildren, Emerson, Brody, Hadley, Oscar and Gwen, and her adopted Holt and Pangelina families.Kathy will be remembered for her love of friends and family, her passion for quilting and crafting, her interest in antiques, her community involvement, her pride in her Portuguese heritage, and her devotion to the Catholic faith.Kathryn Baker Bookkeeping provided services for over 40 years. Some of her clients became her closest friends. She assisted many small businesses in our community to survive and thrive.Kathy was born in Merced, attended Our Lady of Mercy School, and graduated from Merced High School. She was among the first group of graduates from Merced College when classes were being held at the Merced County Fairgrounds.She was a loyal friend, always fair, generous to her family, and tried to help outwhenever she could, even if it was just for a friendly chat when you were down. She lent her services to St. Anthony's Alter Society as the organization's church store manager for many years. Kathy regularly donated time and items to numerous community charities, and always made time to be there for her friends and family. The loss of her love in this world will forever leave a hole in the hearts of those that shared the benefit of it.Our family wishes to thank Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal and the staff of Valley Cancer Medical Center for their kindness and commitment to her care. Dr. Dhaliwal was Kathy's healthcare partner throughout most of her twenty-three year struggle with cancer.We also want to express our appreciation to the staff and volunteers of Hinds Hospice, and Deacon Kelly Canelo of St. Anthony's Perish in Atwater. These dedicated and compassionate people were instrumental in helping make the last days of Kathy's life as comfortable as possible, as well as assisting with her and the family members emotional and spiritual needs.A celebration of Kathy's life will be held upon the resolution of the current health pandemic.Remembrances in Kathy's name can be made to Hinds Hospice at 410 W. Main, Suite A, Merced, CA 95340.