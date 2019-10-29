Kathryn Murrell
July 19,1949-Oct. 18, 2019
Kathryn Therese Murrell entered into eternal rest on October 18, 2019.
Kathy was born to Lorraine Abraham and Bob Jones on July 19, 1949 in Merced, CA. She is survived by her two daughters, Nicole Fleming (Tony) of Merced and Vanessa Nolen (Keith) of Prineville, Oregon. Kathy is also survived by her loving dad Jim (papa) Murrell of Merced, sister Ruth Nightengale, brothers Gregg Murrell, Wayne, Bobby, Ronnie and David Jones. Grandsons Dylan Harris and Clinton Nolen, granddaughter (the light of her life) Payton Johnson (Joseph) and great grandchildren Joseph and Greyson Johnson.
There will be A Celebration of Life for Kathy on November 30th 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at 2788 Branco Ave. Merced, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019