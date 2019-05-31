Kathy Herrera
Nov. 1964 ~ May 2019
Kathy was born and raised in Los Banos where she graduated from Los Banos High in 1982. After high school she started a family and had four beautiful children. She will be remembered for her caring demeanor and how she always put others before herself. Kathy could light up a room with her smile; she loved dancing and being the life of the party.
She is survived by her four children Robert Lee Shelton Jr., Ronnie Bill Noriega Jr., George Manuel Louis Noriega, Veronica Magdalena Deann Noriega and.; siblings Gloria Herrera Love, Laura Escobar, Sinar Herrera and Liz Sanchez. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Magdalena Herrera and brother Ruben Hererra.
Public visitation will be held at Allen Mortuary on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-12:00p.m. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 31, 2019