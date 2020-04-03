Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Lou Gambetta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Lou Gambetta

October 17, 1948 – March 14, 2020

Kathy Gambetta, a life-long resident of Atwater, CA passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2020 at the age of 71.

She was the wife of Emile Gambetta whom she shared 30 wonderful years of marriage together with.

Kathy was born in Santa Monica, CA on October 17, 1948 to Roger and Dorothy Baxter. She attended and graduated from Venice High School where she met and married her first husband of 20 years Ronald Szelestey. On September 5, 1971 and April 18, 1976 they welcomed their two children, who were the most important part of her life.

In 1991, she decided to pursue a different career path. She attended cosmetology school and later received her cosmetology license to become a hairstylist. She enjoyed working as a hairstylist for 26 years before she decided to retire in 2017 in order to spend more time with her family.

Her interests included family, camping, baking, and spending time in her yard. She devoted much of her time and energy to her grandchildren where she enjoyed attending their sporting events, playing their favorite card games, and baking their favorite recipes with them.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Emile Gambetta; her children Sherry and Jeremy Szelestey;stepdaughters Michelle Clark and Lisa Durkin, eight grandchildren; Ashley and Jeff Clark, Brandon and Brooklyn Perkins, Colton, Drake, Ruger, and Circle Szelestey and her brother Warner Baxter. Kathy always had enough love to go around, whether to her husband, her children, or eight grandchildren. You have never met a more patient, loving woman who truly loved her family. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 3, 2020

