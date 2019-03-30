Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Smith. View Sign

On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Kathy Lynn

Kathy was born on March 8, 1955 in Merced California. Kathy spent her life serving others, and bringing joy to so many.

Kathy dedicated her last years helping homeless individuals, and veterans. Kathy loved her family, friends and work tremendously.

Kathy was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, in which she took great pride helping the veterans.

Kathy retired as a Housing Navigator/Case Manager of Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project.

Kathy was very family oriented, and will be greatly missed.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father Wesley, her mother Jean, her brother John, and her son Jason.

Kathy is survived by her husband David, daughter Kristin, grandchildren Justin and Katie, sister Suzie, many other family members too numerous to list.

Viewing services for Kathy will be held Friday April 5, 2019 at Ivers and Alcorn 901 W. Main Street in Merced California 95340 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. open to the public.

Funeral services for Kathy will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at Yosemite Church 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced California 95340 at 11 A.M. the services are open to the public with burial to follow at Merced District Cemetery in Merced.

Potluck reception following the funeral services will be held at the American Legion Hall at 939 W. Main Street Merced, California 95340.

901 W. Main Street

Merced , CA 95340

