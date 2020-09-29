1/1
Kathy Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy A. Wagner
October 18, 1955 - August 24, 2020
Kathy Ann Sandlin was born in Enterprise, OR to Gerald and Velma (Habiger) Sandlin. She was the only daughter and youngest sibling to 4 brothers. She lived most of her adult life in the Merced / Atwater area. She had recently moved to Oklahoma for a fresh start and where she unexpectedly passed away. She is survived by all 4 of her children and their families to include 7 grandchildren, and all of her siblings and their families. Kathy's faith in Jesus gives her loved ones hope that they will meet again. In the mean time, she is missed beyond measure.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved