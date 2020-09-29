Kathy Wagner

Kathy A. WagnerOctober 18, 1955 - August 24, 2020Kathy Ann Sandlin was born in Enterprise, OR to Gerald and Velma (Habiger) Sandlin. She was the only daughter and youngest sibling to 4 brothers. She lived most of her adult life in the Merced / Atwater area. She had recently moved to Oklahoma for a fresh start and where she unexpectedly passed away. She is survived by all 4 of her children and their families to include 7 grandchildren, and all of her siblings and their families. Kathy's faith in Jesus gives her loved ones hope that they will meet again. In the mean time, she is missed beyond measure.