Katrina Leanne WoodJune 8, 1990 - Sept 19, 2020Katrina Leanne Wood was born in Merced, California on June 8, 1990 to Jimmy and Susi Wood. She passed away on September 19, 2020 in Madera, California.Katrina was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She was a great friend, always willing to help. Katrina was filled with life, hardworking and always ready for a challenge. She loved singing and dancing. As a kid she'd sing anything from ABC's to spelling words. Katrina had a smile that would light up a room."Katrina you will be deeply missed and our hearts will forever be missing a piece. We love you forever".Katrina is survived by father James "Jimmy" Wood and mother Susan Wood; brother Christopher Wood, brother James Wood and sister Angel Wood (Jesse); grandmother Pat Wood, grandfather Bob Wood, step-grandmother Rosalee Wood, grandmother Pauline Boatman, nephew Jordan Escobar, nephew Jesse Escobar, niece Hailey Escobar, niece Alyzbeth Escobar, niece Emiley Escobar, niece Christina Escobar, niece Ella Escobar and great niece Emillia Escobar.Katrina was preceded in death by grandfather Delbert Boatman, Sr..A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, CA. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Chowchilla Cemetery District, Chowchilla, CA.Due to Covid-19 we are following California guidelines, we ask that you wear masks and use social distancing guidelines. Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, CA.