Kaylee Mashell Brower
Jun 12, 1988 - Oct 20, 2020
Kaylee Mashell Brower was born on June 12, 1988 in Modesto, California and passed away October 20, 2020 in Atwater, California.
Kaylee was a manager at a retail store. She attended Calvary Assembly of God in Merced, California. Kaylee will always be remembered for her humor. She was fearless, sassy, protective and loved with her whole heart. Her beautiful eyes, smile and laughter will forever be missed. Kaylee loved football, she was an avid Raiders fan; she knew more about football than most men.
Kaylee is survived by her children Bryana Mashell White and Brooklin Chynal White; father Kelley Wright Brower; mother Jackie Mashell Bridgford Brower; brother Kody Levi Brower; sister-in-law Tuesday, Dawn Brower; grandparents James K. Bridgford and Alta I. Bridgford and John DeRoos and Jo Jo DeRoos. Kaylee also leaves behind her nephews Levi W. Brower, Randy A. Brower and Hunter River Brower. Kaylee had a very large extended family that all loved her.
Kaylee is preceded in death by her grandfather Roy Brower, grandmother Mary DeRoos and uncle Randy Bridgford.
