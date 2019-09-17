Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Memorial service 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints McKee Road Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Stewart Jensen

June 25, 1940 - September 13, 2019

Keith Stewart Jensen passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on September 13, 2019 at the age of 79. He fought a long, courageous battle against Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Keith was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada on June 25, 1940 to Arthur and Mary Jensen. He was the last and most mischievous child of six. Keith grew up in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, where his curiosity got him into several humorous predicaments. Keith was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and at the age of 20 chose to serve a mission in Johannesburg, South Africa. Following his mission he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he majored in Health Sciences and minored in Biology. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Gladys Sera. They were married for time and eternity on September 5, 1964 in the Alberta Temple in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. Keith and Barbara returned to Roosevelt, Utah where they began their family and both taught high school. Hating the cold winters, Keith moved his family to California. While in California he received his Special Education credential and taught Special Education and Driver's Training at Merced High School for 33 years. Following retirement, Keith traveled often to visit all 6 of his daughters and spend time with his grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was family and he could often be found at any sporting event or activity his children and grandchildren were involved in. He enjoyed working in his yard where he prided himself in his knowledge of gardening. Keith loved his country and took pride in becoming a citizen of the United States. He was very active in his church and accepted and gave one hundred percent to every assignment he received. He served in every capacity ranging in working with nursery aged children (1 ½ to 3 years) to serving a church education mission with his wife Barbara.

Keith is survived by his wife Barbara of 55 years, his sister Doreen Deitrich (Edward) of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, and his 6 daughters, Lorelei Herman (Joseph), of Cleveland, Ohio, Kimberli Schiess (Wayne) of Austin, Texas, Vicki Grubich (Robert) of Manhattan, Montana, Cindy Shoemaker (Steven) of Meridian, Idaho, Kristi Garcia (Anthony) of Merced, and Sera Jensen of Turlock. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, (Max, Lloyd, Brent), sister (Wilma), and son in law (Joseph). Keith and Barbara have 20 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren scattered across the United States.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on McKee Road in Merced on Wednesday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m.



www.cvobituaries.com



