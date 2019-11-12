Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Anthony's Church 1801 Winton Way Atwater. , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth J. Ancalade

July 30, 1952 - November 03, 2019

Kenneth Joseph Ancalade was born July 30, 1952 in New Orleans to Ken and Juanita Ancalade, the second of three children. In 1960 the family moved to Sullivan Road in Gustine, California. Growing up he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and coin collecting, with his lifelong friend Alvin Amaral. He attended Gustine High and graduated in 1970. During high school he excelled at sports playing varsity football, basketball, and track. He continued on to play football at MJC afterwards.

Ken started off his adult life working at Avoset, the factory his mom and dad both worked at for much of their lives. It was here where he met Cathie Lochmann. They fell in love and married in 1973. They had 3 kids together, Lynette, Kristen, and Dustin Kenneth. As a father, he took his daughters water skiing on the lake when they were young and he spent many years as an assistant coach or coach for his son's baseball and basketball teams.

Ken and his family founded Ancalade Farms in 1975 and became almond growers. Ken always took great pride in the productivity of the orchard and the health and appearance of the orchard. While farming and starting a family Ken also pursued his bachelor's degree in Accounting. In 1977 while working full time, taking care of the farm, and working part time at an accounting firm, Ken graduated and earned his degree.

He was a consummate hard worker, which led him into management in various food processing plants. His first stint was a quality supervisor at Con-Agra frozen foods. He found his niche and spent the rest of his career fixing quality problems for a variety of food processing plants as a supervisor, manager, and director. He was a problem solver who always stood up for the quality standards of his product, even when it was not popular with the higher-ups.

Ken's lifelong passion was the stock market where he traded options and futures. He put his heart and soul into predicting the market's ups and downs. Ken was also passionate about healthy living. He stayed fit, loved swimming, and was always attuned to what was happening with his body. He loved Disneyland, his favorite places to eat were Subway, La Morenita's, Taco Bell, and Brooks Ranch.

He is survived by his parents, Ken and Juanita Ancalade, his wife Cathie, his sisters, Belinda Carey and Marilyn Bush, and his children Lynette Vado (Louis), Kristen Comello, Dustin Ancalade (Anthea) and 7 grandkids.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church on 1801 Winton Way in Atwater. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., the funeral mass starts at 10:00 a.m., and his celebration of life reception will follow at 6342 Gold Link Road in Hilmar.

www.cvobituaries.com





