Kenneth Craig, born January 20, 1938 in Merced, California passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence in Merced as a result of pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by two siblings; Eleanor Craig-Wiley and Curtis Craig and both parents Johnny Craig and Luphelia Love-Craig.

He is survived by his second wife, Irene Gomez-Craig, his brother Leonard Craig of Merced, his first wife, Lila Williams-Craig, their three daughters; Ellen Craig-Bragg of Romulus, Michigan, Cheryl Craig-Lockett of Merced, Carla Craig of Houston, Texas, and their four sons; Kent Craig, Mark Craig, Jonathan Craig of Merced, and Willie D'andre' Craig of Stockton. From this kinship were a total of 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

From the extended family, Lucrisia Adame, Deanna Adame, John Adame, Sarah Adame, 10 extended grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild, all from Merced.

For much of his life, Kenneth raised his family earning a living as a cattle raiser, truck driver and musician. He attended Merced High School and played football for the Merced Bears. In 1956 he was awarded "Most Outstanding Lineman of the Year" (Merced Sun-Star, 1956). During that time, he also gained notoriety as an outstanding amateur boxer. While in high school, he began his music career and became the longest standing original member of the world renown band, The Merced Blue Notes. He was best know for his extraordinary style of playing guitar and exquisite technique in playing the saxophone (alto and tenor). Kenneth left a legacy of music, strength, courage, creativity, wisdom, good humor and love for his family and friends to cherish.

A private memorial ceremony will be held in his honor, for family only. Later, a memorial celebration in his honor will transpire and be publicly announced at a later time.

