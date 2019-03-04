Kenneth N. DeVoe
Sep 13, 1944 – Feb 24, 2019
Kenneth N. DeVoe, of Coulterville, formerly of Atwater, CA passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Coulterville. He was 74 years old. Ken was born September 13, 1944 in New York to Wykiena and Kenneth DeVoe.
Ken is survived by his wife Linda and his children; Kenneth C. DeVoe, Andrea Higgins and Christina Archibald all of Atwater and Paula DeVoe of Coulterville. He leaves his siblings; David DeVoe of Los Angeles and June DeVoe of Michigan. Also surviving are his 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Ken on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 pm at the True Value Hardware Store, Greely Hill Rd & Holtzel Rd, Coutlerville.
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, Atwater, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 4, 2019