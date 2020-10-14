Lt. Col. Kenneth M. HaasJan 24, 1942 - Oct 8, 2020Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Haas was born on January 24, 1942 and passed away at home on October 8, 2020. Kenneth was a resident of Merced, California for 50 years.After graduating from Bangor High School in Bangor, PA in 1959, he went on to Montana State University in Bozeman, MT on a football scholarship. After graduating from MSU, Ken entered the United States Air Force in 1968. He piloted KC-135's. He eventually retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1988.Ken attended Yosemite Church of Merced. He was a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol for Merced, California. He was a member of Daedalians (Merced). He was on the board of directors for Northern California Golf Association (NCGA) for over eight years; and was a rules official over 20 years. Ken was an announcer at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for over 10 years. He also was on the board of directors for Castle Air Museum.Ken is survived by his loving wife Joyce A. Haas; daughter Shellie and husband Michael Sweda. Brothers; Floyd Haas and Edward and wife Angelika Haas. Sisters; Ruth and husband Gary Gardner and Janet Groff. He also leaves behind two grandchildren Wyatt Sweda and Easton Rocket Sweda.He is preceded in death by his father Edward Haas, mother Myrtle Haas (Hetzel) and brother Daniel Haas.Ken was dedicated to his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and had a great group of golfing buddies. Ken and Joyce loved to travel. They especially enjoyed taking cruises. He loved to make people laugh. Ken had a heart of gold; he was a very generous soul. Kenny will be missed more than words can say.A memorial service will be held at a later date.