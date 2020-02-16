Kenneth Roy Wajdak
Kenneth Roy Wajdak, 89, of Merced passed away at Emanuel Hospital in Turlock on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Charles and Frances (Smith) Wajdak. Kenneth graduated from a High School in Texas where he won a "Best Actor" award while acting in various school plays. In his twenties, he moved to San Francisco, California and worked at Macy's where he met his one and only beloved wife, Helen Popov. They married August 21, 1955 in San Francisco and had two children Andrew and Vicki. After working at Macy's, Kenneth was hired by Robertson Factories in San Francisco, a draperies and curtains manufacturer for Sears, Penney's and Montgomery Wards. In 1966, Kenneth was promoted to open and manage a new branch in Merced, where he worked for 20 years along with his wife Helen, who ran the office. Kenneth then decided to leave the factory and open his own business called Discount Drapery on Main Street in Merced, where he worked with Helen for over 20 years.
Kenneth and Helen enjoyed travelling to many parts of the world including China, Russia, Greece, Italy, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Caribbean Islands, Mexican Riviera, Brazil and Hawaii. They planned to see more of the United States but were not able to due to Kenneth's health issues.
Kenneth served in the Marines as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War, and was a member of the Merced American Legion. He was preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Frances, and son Andrew.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341 (209) 722-4191. Interment will follow immediately at Merced District Cemetery, 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church, 1635 Shaffer Road, Atwater, California 95301 or to the Merced Women's Club, P.O. Box 1164 Merced, California 95341.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020