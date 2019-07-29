Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Dean Ahnen

Nov 1, 1973 - Jul 20, 2019

Kevin Dean Ahnen passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 while hiking in Yosemite National Park at the age of 45. Kevin was born November 1, 1973 in Merced, California. He attended Merced High School and graduated in 1992.

He is survived by his three children: Emily Ahnen of Modesto, Nathan Ahnen and Delina Ahnen of Merced. He is also survived by his parents: Bill Ahnen of Winton and Jill Ahnen of Oakdale, three sisters, Stephanie Ahnen of Mariposa, Trisha Beames (Scott) of Palmer, Alaska and Melinda Ramirez (John) of Modesto.

He was preceded in death by an older brother, Brent Ahnen.

Kevin showed interest at an early age in the ability to work well with his hands. He excelled in being able to fix and repair almost anything, especially small engines. He showed pride and integrity in all of his professional and personal endeavors. Kevin was very patriotic and believed in defending his Second Amendment rights. Nothing was more important to Kevin than his children. The role of fatherhood was where he experienced the greatest joy in life.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 with funeral services to be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.

www.cvobituaries.com





Kevin Dean AhnenNov 1, 1973 - Jul 20, 2019Kevin Dean Ahnen passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 while hiking in Yosemite National Park at the age of 45. Kevin was born November 1, 1973 in Merced, California. He attended Merced High School and graduated in 1992.He is survived by his three children: Emily Ahnen of Modesto, Nathan Ahnen and Delina Ahnen of Merced. He is also survived by his parents: Bill Ahnen of Winton and Jill Ahnen of Oakdale, three sisters, Stephanie Ahnen of Mariposa, Trisha Beames (Scott) of Palmer, Alaska and Melinda Ramirez (John) of Modesto.He was preceded in death by an older brother, Brent Ahnen.Kevin showed interest at an early age in the ability to work well with his hands. He excelled in being able to fix and repair almost anything, especially small engines. He showed pride and integrity in all of his professional and personal endeavors. Kevin was very patriotic and believed in defending his Second Amendment rights. Nothing was more important to Kevin than his children. The role of fatherhood was where he experienced the greatest joy in life.A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 with funeral services to be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Published in Merced Sun Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close