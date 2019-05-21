Kevin Logan
April 10, 1965 - April 15, 2019
Kevin Logan was born April 10, 1965 and passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 54 in Atwater, California. Kevin was proceeded in death by his daughter Lacey Logan and step-mother Deborah Logan. He is survived by his daughter Skylar Logan, his father Bert Logan, mother Nancy Awbrey, his brother and sister-in-law Corry and Maria Logan, niece and nephew Sasha and Cash Logan, his sister Alicia Schaffer, and nephew Christopher Schaffer. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who love and miss him. Kevin was born in Oceanside, Ca and grew up in Madera, Ca. He graduated from Madera High School in 1983. He worked for Lucky's Grocery Store for 11 years before becoming a Correctional Officer in 1993 with the California Department of Corrections. He was very proud to serve our community as a peace officer for more than two decades, retiring in 2015. Kevin made lifelong friends easily and enjoyed being a jokester. He loved hard and played hard. He was young at heart and wicked smart. He enjoyed camping, country music, the rodeo, and driving muscle cars. His family was everything to him. He had a number of storms in his life but continued to fight the good fight and found a way to keep smiling and appreciating those around him. A gathering to celebrate Kevin will be held May 25, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00PM at Sal's Mexican Restaurant, 2001 W. Cleveland Avenue, Madera Ca 93637.
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 21 to May 25, 2019