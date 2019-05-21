Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Logan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



April 10, 1965 - April 15, 2019

Kevin Logan was born April 10, 1965 and passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 54 in Atwater, California. Kevin was proceeded in death by his daughter Lacey Logan and step-mother Deborah Logan. He is survived by his daughter Skylar Logan, his father Bert Logan, mother Nancy Awbrey, his brother and sister-in-law Corry and Maria Logan, niece and nephew Sasha and Cash Logan, his sister Alicia Schaffer, and nephew Christopher Schaffer. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who love and miss him. Kevin was born in Oceanside, Ca and grew up in Madera, Ca. He graduated from Madera High School in 1983. He worked for Lucky's Grocery Store for 11 years before becoming a Correctional Officer in 1993 with the California Department of Corrections. He was very proud to serve our community as a peace officer for more than two decades, retiring in 2015. Kevin made lifelong friends easily and enjoyed being a jokester. He loved hard and played hard. He was young at heart and wicked smart. He enjoyed camping, country music, the rodeo, and driving muscle cars. His family was everything to him. He had a number of storms in his life but continued to fight the good fight and found a way to keep smiling and appreciating those around him. A gathering to celebrate Kevin will be held May 25, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00PM at Sal's Mexican Restaurant, 2001 W. Cleveland Avenue, Madera Ca 93637.

www.cvobituaries.com



Kevin LoganApril 10, 1965 - April 15, 2019Kevin Logan was born April 10, 1965 and passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 54 in Atwater, California. Kevin was proceeded in death by his daughter Lacey Logan and step-mother Deborah Logan. He is survived by his daughter Skylar Logan, his father Bert Logan, mother Nancy Awbrey, his brother and sister-in-law Corry and Maria Logan, niece and nephew Sasha and Cash Logan, his sister Alicia Schaffer, and nephew Christopher Schaffer. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who love and miss him. Kevin was born in Oceanside, Ca and grew up in Madera, Ca. He graduated from Madera High School in 1983. He worked for Lucky's Grocery Store for 11 years before becoming a Correctional Officer in 1993 with the California Department of Corrections. He was very proud to serve our community as a peace officer for more than two decades, retiring in 2015. Kevin made lifelong friends easily and enjoyed being a jokester. He loved hard and played hard. He was young at heart and wicked smart. He enjoyed camping, country music, the rodeo, and driving muscle cars. His family was everything to him. He had a number of storms in his life but continued to fight the good fight and found a way to keep smiling and appreciating those around him. A gathering to celebrate Kevin will be held May 25, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00PM at Sal's Mexican Restaurant, 2001 W. Cleveland Avenue, Madera Ca 93637. Published in Merced Sun Star from May 21 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close