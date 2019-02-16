Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristi Martin. View Sign

Kristi Donnel Martin

Nov 17, 1946 - Feb 13, 2019

Kristi Donnel Martin was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on November 17, 1946 to Donald and Elva Campbell. She passed away in Merced February 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Kristi worked over 30 years as a Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Martin. She is survived by 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren, and a brother.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hmong Ministries at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 McKee Road in Merced, or to Stoneridge Christian High School, 2738 Dan Ward Road in Merced. Kristi will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

www.cvobituaries.com





Kristi Donnel MartinNov 17, 1946 - Feb 13, 2019Kristi Donnel Martin was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on November 17, 1946 to Donald and Elva Campbell. She passed away in Merced February 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Kristi worked over 30 years as a Registered Nurse.She was preceded in death by her husband David Martin. She is survived by 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren, and a brother.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hmong Ministries at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 McKee Road in Merced, or to Stoneridge Christian High School, 2738 Dan Ward Road in Merced. Kristi will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Funeral Home Whitton Family Funeral Service

740 W. 19th St.

Merced , CA 95340

209-384-1119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close