Kristi Donnel Martin
Nov 17, 1946 - Feb 13, 2019
Kristi Donnel Martin was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on November 17, 1946 to Donald and Elva Campbell. She passed away in Merced February 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Kristi worked over 30 years as a Registered Nurse.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Martin. She is survived by 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren, and a brother.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hmong Ministries at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 McKee Road in Merced, or to Stoneridge Christian High School, 2738 Dan Ward Road in Merced. Kristi will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
www.cvobituaries.com
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 16, 2019