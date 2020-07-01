Larry Allen King
July 3, 1938 - June 24, 2020
Larry Allen King, of Merced, California, passed away June 24, 2020, at University of California San Francisco Medical Center in San Francisco, California from NK-T lymphoma, a rare, aggressive, and hard to diagnose form of lymphoma.
Larry was born July 3, 1938, in Tehachapi, California, to Helen (Peters) and Harold King. He spent his early years in California, with his older sister, Velma, before the family moved back to Kansas, settling in Wichita.
He graduated from Wichita East High School, attended Emporia State College, and received a bachelor's degree from Chapman University, California.
Larry married Deanna Krey at the Zenith Church on September 8, 1961.
Larry and Deanna met at Emporia State in 1958. Their first home was in Rome, New York, where Larry had his first assignment as a co-pilot on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Griffiss Air Force Base.
Larry retired in 1980 as a Major. He loved flying and being in the United States Air Force. When he became an aircraft commander, he enjoyed his crews and time in the air with them. His career led him to fly different models of the KC-135 and he earned many medals before retiring after 20 years. After the Air Force, he flew ten years as a line captain with Wings West Airlines, which later became a part of American Eagle Airlines.
After his flying years, Larry began playing keyboard and became known in the several nursing homes in Merced, Turlock, and Oakdale, as 'Mr Keyboard', and his car license plate read, 'Mr Keyboard'. He loved playing hymns, show tunes and Big Band era music that was so familiar to the residents of the nursing homes.
Larry was an active member of the local chapter of Daedalians, America's premier fraternal organization of military aviators, advocating air and space power, and honoring those who flew and fly in defense of our nation. He was the Adjutant of his group and kept the national organization appraised of the flight activities. Several of his reports and pictures were published in their national magazine, The Daedalus Flyer.
He assumed the responsibility of giving selected students of schools in central California Daedalian awards for their accomplishments. He was also, always, a participant in the memorial services of local Daedalian members who passed away. He read the poem 'High Flight' at many of the services.
During career days, Larry talked with youngsters at some of the Merced schools about flying and the military; and when riding his bicycle, he often 'supervised' work on the railroad crossings being repaired or replaced in Merced. Larry taught CPR and once he helped save a passenger's life by administering CPR until the rescue team arrived.
He was preceded to Heaven by his parents, and his sister, Velma. Larry is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Deanna, Merced, CA; brother, Kenneth (Judith), Abilene, KS; sister, Peggy King, Wichita; brothers-in-law, Max Gilbert, Eureka, MO, Rodney (Donna) Krey, Highlands Ranch, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Burial will follow in Sylvia Cemetery, Sylvia, Kansas, with military honors conducted by McConnell Air Force Base. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, with the family present to greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The service will be live-streamed on Elliott Mortuary and Crematory's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Castle Air Museum, a local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or a charity of choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS.
