Larry Dean Koehn
Aug. 10, 1937 - Dec. 22, 2019
Larry Dean Koehn was born on Aug. 10, 1937 and passed away on Dec. 22, 2019 at Grace Home in Livingston, Calif. surrounded by those who loved him.
He was born to John B. and Susan Koehn in Winton, Calif. He met Jacqueline Smith and they were married on Feb. 10, 1957. They shared 62 years together and during this time they made a move to Greeley, Colorado where they resided for 7 years, returning to California to take over his dad's farm. He enjoyed work, deep sea fishing, camping and was a fun, outgoing person.
He is survived by his wife Jackie, 2 daughters, Becky (David), Kimberly (Timothy), and daughter-in-law Vangie (Sherwin), 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Bill, Jane, Grace, Maynard, Connie, Cindy, and Faith. Preceding him in death are his parents and only son Lynn.
Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 27. 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Winton, Calif. Funeral services will be held on Dec, 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite in Winton, Calif. officiated by Minister Caleb Koehn and Minister Russell Spence.
The family is grateful to Grace Home for the wonderful care that Larry was given in the 9 years of residence there.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 27, 2019