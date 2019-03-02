Larry Roy Auldridge
January 15, 1949 - February 18, 2019
Larry (Roy) Auldridge Sr., 70, of Winton, California passed away in Everett, Washington on February 18, 2019. He was born January 15, 1949 in Merced, California to Howard and Vera Auldridge. Roy was one of seven children and was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his two brothers, Dwaine and Doug Auldridge.
Roy is survived by his five children; Larry Roy Auldridge Jr., Robert Douglas Auldridge, Sarah Leigh Cortez, Timothy William Bass, James (Jimmy) Russell Auldridge. He has seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Roy is also survived by four of his siblings; Loy Tice of Winton, CA, Shirley Cable of Everrett, WA, Doyle Auldridge of Los Lunas, NM, and Spike Auldridge of Coeur D'Alene, ID.
You may remember Roy from his years in the construction and drywall businesses. He also spent many years and summer nights playing softball with his friends, brothers, nephews, nieces, and children. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anytime he spent in the mountains with his sons and brothers.
A small gathering will be held March 10th at 12pm at Henderson Park in Snelling, CA. In lieu of flowers, throw one back for Roy or make a donation to the .
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 2, 2019