Larry Dale Sheets
Sept 26, 1937 - Oct 28, 2019
Larry Sheets, fondly known as Uncle Larry by all, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on October 28, 2019 after living a long, full life.
Larry was born in Moline, Illinois on September 26, 1937. He was one of four siblings born to Everett and Maxine Sheets.
Larry attended and graduated from Glendale High School in 1955. After graduation, he joined the Navy then later the Air Force. He was very proud of his job working on the flight line on the B 58 Hustler.
He then joined the California state militia where he stayed 10 years.
Larry was a spiritual man and that was defined by being baptized in the Jordan River while on tour with Benny Henn, A famous preacher. He wanted to share God's word and was a volunteer chaplain at the Fresno VA hospital.
He then settled down to a quiet life in Atwater where he looked forward to church on Sundays with his nephew Bobby, followed by breakfast at The Almond Tree Restaurant while watching and talking sports.
He enjoyed relaxing in his chair watching sports and movies. He loved reading his Bible and learning new passages. He enjoyed it when friends popped in for a visit and would read scripture together.
He is survived by his sister Sara Whiting (Gary), nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice of Merced. At Larry's request in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor at New Life Community Church in Atwater.
Funeral services will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on Tuesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:30pm.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 10, 2019