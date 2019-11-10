Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Funeral service 2:30 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Dale Sheets

Sept 26, 1937 - Oct 28, 2019

Larry Sheets, fondly known as Uncle Larry by all, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on October 28, 2019 after living a long, full life.

Larry was born in Moline, Illinois on September 26, 1937. He was one of four siblings born to Everett and Maxine Sheets.

Larry attended and graduated from Glendale High School in 1955. After graduation, he joined the Navy then later the Air Force. He was very proud of his job working on the flight line on the B 58 Hustler.

He then joined the California state militia where he stayed 10 years.

Larry was a spiritual man and that was defined by being baptized in the Jordan River while on tour with Benny Henn, A famous preacher. He wanted to share God's word and was a volunteer chaplain at the Fresno VA hospital.

He then settled down to a quiet life in Atwater where he looked forward to church on Sundays with his nephew Bobby, followed by breakfast at The Almond Tree Restaurant while watching and talking sports.

He enjoyed relaxing in his chair watching sports and movies. He loved reading his Bible and learning new passages. He enjoyed it when friends popped in for a visit and would read scripture together.

He is survived by his sister Sara Whiting (Gary), nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice of Merced. At Larry's request in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor at New Life Community Church in Atwater.

Funeral services will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on Tuesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:30pm.

www.cvobituaries.com





Larry Dale SheetsSept 26, 1937 - Oct 28, 2019Larry Sheets, fondly known as Uncle Larry by all, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on October 28, 2019 after living a long, full life.Larry was born in Moline, Illinois on September 26, 1937. He was one of four siblings born to Everett and Maxine Sheets.Larry attended and graduated from Glendale High School in 1955. After graduation, he joined the Navy then later the Air Force. He was very proud of his job working on the flight line on the B 58 Hustler.He then joined the California state militia where he stayed 10 years.Larry was a spiritual man and that was defined by being baptized in the Jordan River while on tour with Benny Henn, A famous preacher. He wanted to share God's word and was a volunteer chaplain at the Fresno VA hospital.He then settled down to a quiet life in Atwater where he looked forward to church on Sundays with his nephew Bobby, followed by breakfast at The Almond Tree Restaurant while watching and talking sports.He enjoyed relaxing in his chair watching sports and movies. He loved reading his Bible and learning new passages. He enjoyed it when friends popped in for a visit and would read scripture together.He is survived by his sister Sara Whiting (Gary), nieces and nephews and many friends.The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice of Merced. At Larry's request in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor at New Life Community Church in Atwater.Funeral services will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on Tuesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:30pm. Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close