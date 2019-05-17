Larry Thomas (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Thomas.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Henderson Park
Snelling, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Keith Thomas
October 6th, 1955 - May 1, 2019
Larry Keith Thomas, LT, SloMo, 62 died May 1, in his Merced residence. He leaves his three daughters Elizabeth, Jennifer, Heather and son in law Carlos. Eight grandchildren and close friends.
Raised in Merced, son of Franklin Lester and Crystal Thomas, he made Merced his lifelong home. Larry worked at ColorPress for 32 years. He enjoyed raising his girls, riding motorcycles and spending time with friends.
A memorial will be held May 25 11:00am at Henderson Park, Snelling.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.