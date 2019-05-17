Larry Keith Thomas
October 6th, 1955 - May 1, 2019
Larry Keith Thomas, LT, SloMo, 62 died May 1, in his Merced residence. He leaves his three daughters Elizabeth, Jennifer, Heather and son in law Carlos. Eight grandchildren and close friends.
Raised in Merced, son of Franklin Lester and Crystal Thomas, he made Merced his lifelong home. Larry worked at ColorPress for 32 years. He enjoyed raising his girls, riding motorcycles and spending time with friends.
A memorial will be held May 25 11:00am at Henderson Park, Snelling.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 17, 2019