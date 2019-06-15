Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Jean Koncewicz-White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Jean Koncewicz-White

1963-2019

Laura Jean Koncewicz-White, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by her father, Richard Koncewicz; she was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Koncewicz.

She left behind a sister Kimberly Koncewicz, brothers, John Koncewicz, Suchin and Gin Kim, Robert and Angelina Koncewicz; nephews and nieces Jason Daigle and family of Midwest, Oklahoma, Tristen Daigle and family of Erath, Louisiana, Sal Cortez, Alyssa Koncewicz, Micaela Koncewicz, Mateo Koncewicz, Stephanie and Samantha Kim of Atwater, CA.

Laura was a Navy Veteran who served as a Nurse who was stationed six years in Barstow, CA. Laura was a loving, caring, fearless and resilient person who never gave up. We take comfort in knowing that Laura has embraced peace and is free from the struggles of life.

Private burial service to be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 W. McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA

