, LAUREL LEE "BOOTSIE" BLAKEMAN



-AUGUST 20, 1934 - June 13, 2019

Laurel Lee Blakeman was born on August 20, 1934, in Merced, CA, to Martha and Homer Witt. Laurel was more familiarly known as "Bootsie", a nick name her father Homer gave her after seeing his beautiful toddler wearing a pair of his boots.

Bootsie was the oldest of four children. She attended the former El Capitan High School, where she caught the eye of Duane Blakeman, who knew instantly she was the "one". On August 11, 1956, Bootsie married her high school sweetheart Duane, and together they had three children, Steve, Scott, and Christy.

Bootsie was a genuine soul, whom her sister Kathy, described as perfect. Bootsie was kind and thoughtful, gracious and generous, vivacious and adventurous, and above all loving and patient. She captivated those she met with her joyful smile.

Bootsie was a dedicated philanthropist, who together with her husband Duane, provided catering service for events held by other services organizations, such as Club Mercedes and the Elks,

Bootsie's greatest joy was her family. She was an extraordinary mother, and her daughter Christy said she and her brothers were blessed to have her as their Mother. Holidays and family traditions were important to Bootsie and from that love traditions were born. She was delighted to host Thanksgiving dinner, and it was tradition to make tamales at Christmas and bring her family together to trim the Christmas tree.

Bootsie was very involved and supportive of her children. She attended countless car races cheering on Steve and Scott. She cherished her time attending church services with her son Scott and she had a special bond with her daughter Christy that involved daily conversations and weekly shopping trips.

Bootsie loved her trips to Montana to visit her son Steve and his family, and she loved her annual beach vacations where she would take walks along the shore to collect seashells and sea glass.

Bootsie was an extraordinary woman who lit up the lives of those who knew her.

Bootsie's family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to Bristle Hospice and to Roxanne Sparks, for her endless support to the family and her dedication to caring for Bootsie.

Bootsie is preceded in death by her mother Marta Witt, her father Homer Witt, and her brother Paul Witt. She is survived by the love of her life Duane Blakeman, her sons Steve Blakeman and Scott Blakeman (Heidi), her daughter Christy Blakeman (Xavier), her sister Kathy Souza, brother Michael Witt, granddaughters Lacey Romine (Padraic), Lindsey Carrier (James), grandson Brandon Blakeman (Alma), and 5 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Bootsie's life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Yosemite Church, with a luncheon immediately following.

