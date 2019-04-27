Lavena Marie George
Nov 3, 1938 - April 20, 2019
Mrs. Lavena Marie George, age 80, of Atwater, California passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born November 3, 1938 in St. Louis.
Mrs. George was preceded in death by her husband Ralph B. George.
Lavena was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock, California.
There will be a visitation held for Lavena George from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock. There will be a rosary followed by a funeral mass at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock. She will be laid to rest following the services at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery: 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella.
Memorials in Lavena's memory can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Music Ministry: 1200 Lyons Avenue, Turlock, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/turlock-ca/lavena-george-8257634.
Services for Lavena George are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 27, 2019