Lavern Hauhuth
1951 - 2020
Lavern "Vern" Hauhuth
Dec. 10, 1951 - July 27, 2020
Lavern "Vern" Preston Hauhuth, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 27, 2020, at his home.
Vern was born December 10, 1951, in Merced, California, to Alfred Augustus Hauhuth and Norma Frances Ashworth Hauhuth. He grew up and attended schools in California and graduated from Mariposa County High School. During his younger years, he loved playing high school football. He went on to work at Yosemite National Park for several years.
On July 23, 1983, he married Suzan Angela Elkins in Atwater, California. Together, they had one daughter, Amy. Vern and Suzan made their home in Atwater, where Vern worked for Foster Farms for 35 years. Vern was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he was known for being a devoted home teacher. He didn't miss a single visit for over thirty years. In his spare time, he loved music and playing the drums. In 2015, after retiring from Foster Farms, he moved to Idaho Falls to be closer to his little buddy, Joshua, and his daughter.
Vern is survived by his loving wife, Suzan; daughter, Amy (Andrew) Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Davette (Mark Emery) Hauhuth of Merced, CA, Gail (Kevin) McDaniel of Chowchilla, CA, and Geneva Rhea Smith of Sonora, CA; brother, Alfred (Tammi) Hauhuth of Merced, CA; brother-in-law, Bob (Alicia) Elkins of Mission Veijo, CA; sister-in-law, Judy Elkins of Lodi, CA; and 1 grandchild, Joshua Richard Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deborah Hulbert; sister-in-law, Sherrie Elkins; and step-father, Don McMenomy.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Taylor Crossing Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior.
An additional funeral service will be held in California at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gem State Dialysis, Brio Home Health and Hospice, EIRMC Wound Care/Hyperbarics Teams, and his amazing doctors for all their support.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Taylor Crossing Ward,
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Taylor Crossing Ward
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
