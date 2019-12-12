LaVonia Dee Silva
Dec 1, 1937 ~ Dec 7, 2019
On Saturday, December 7, 2019, LaVonia passed away after a short illness. She was born in Idaho Falls, ID and raised in many parts of Idaho with her five siblings. She met and married her husband of 62 years, Henry, while they were both in the Air Force.
She leaves behind her husband, three children, Jay, Holly, and April, their spouses, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
The memorial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the New Hope Church, 2050 Cherry St and 21st St in Merced, CA. There will be a Celebration of Life reception following the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a children's .
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 12, 2019