Lawrence Theodore Archibald was born in Athol, MS on May 28, 1933 - passed away June 09, 2020. He graduated from Athol High School 1952. He joined the National Guard 1950 then enlisted in the USAF 1952. He spent 16 years as a aircraft mechanic then trained as a boom operator and retired from the USAF 1978. He began his career at Goodyear Tire Rubber Company as maintenance mechanic until he retired.
He leaves behind his wife Irene, 7 children, Patricia. Nancy, Dennis, David (deceased), Deanna, Melissa, Melanie, 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced. Interment with military honors will be private at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 16, 2020.