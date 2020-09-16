Lawrence "LG" GuenthartMay 18, 1938 - September 10, 2020Lawrence "LG" Guenthart died peacefully at home on September 10, 2020 in Catheys Valley, California at the age of 82.Lonnie is survived by his beloved wife Sherrie; his children, Tobey (Tracy), Tammie (Bob), Teresa (John), Troy (Pam), and Todd (Kathy); 12 grandchildren, Brian, Tiffany, Lindsey, Robbie, Sabrina, Samantha, Cody, Ashlee, Haley, Jessica, Joshua, and Jared; and 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Sandy O'Hagan of Deer Park, Washington and Terry Guenthart of Catheys Valley. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly, parents Chet and Linda Guenthart of Catheys Valley, sister Gloria Palmer and brother Buster Guenthart of Catheys Valley.LG was born on May 18, 1938 in Culver City, California to Chet and Linda Guenthart. Chet and Linda moved their family to the ranch in Catheys Valley in 1946. LG and his favorite dog Pal loved ranch life that included turkey raising, horse riding and team roping. He married Beverly Tarrach in December 1956 and after trying city living relocated back to Catheys Valley. LG worked with his dad taking care of the turkeys and worked other ranches in the area. He and his brother enjoyed racing pigeons in the early 60's along with hunting, fishing and camping. LG worked construction as a licensed contractor until his retirement.LG enjoyed so many hobbies. He was a highly skilled trap shooter, avid fisherman and hunter. He loved a good game of cards and was always happy to visit a casino to try his luck. He had a sharp mind for numbers which allowed him to excel at financial strategies. He loved playing the stock market. His greatest joy was taking care of his cows.LG was a dedicated member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of Merced. In 1995 he was inducted as a Trustee and continued as a valuable advisor.A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Catheys Valley Cemetery, 5356 Hornitos Road, Catheys Valley, California with an outdoor reception following in Catheys Valley. All are welcome to attend and celebrate LG's life. The family would like to thank Mariposa Hospice for their care.Arrangements are under the direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.