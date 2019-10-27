Lee Harold Schenk
Dec 20, 1937 - Oct 19, 2019
Lee Schenk was born on December 20, 1937 in Alameda, California and passed away at home on October 19, 2019 in Atwater, California.
Lee worked as a supervisor in a warehouse. He also served in the United States Navy.
Lee is preceded in death by his two sons Steven Schenk and Allen Schenk and parents Harold and Winona Schenk as well as his sister Gayle
He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Schenk, children Jeannie (John) Mendiola of Modesto, Karl Schenk of Atwater, Wanda (Danny) Davis of Merced, Charlotte (Steve) Irwin of Hayward, Larry Schenk of Oregon and David (Carolyn) Schenk of Washington. He also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hinds Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the loving, wonderful care that was provided to Lee.
Funeral services for Lee Schenk will be held private.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 27, 2019