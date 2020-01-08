Lemuel M. Dantzler Jr.
Jul 29, 1956 - Nov 19, 2019
Lemuel M Dantzler Jr. was born to Lemuel Sr. and Maybelle Dantzler on July 29, 1956, in Atwater, CA. He passed away on November 19, 2019, in Waldorf, MD at the age of 63.
Lemuel graduated from Merced High School in 1974. He joined the US Navy in December, 1974 and served on the USS James Monroe until 1977. After his service to his country, Lemuel retuned to Merced. He attended Merced College and was a firefighter at Castle AFB.
Lemuel enjoyed music, playing chess, and a good football game.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Maybelle and Lemuel Dantzler Sr.
He is survived by his Aunt Pearl Henderson (Timothy) of Ypsilanti, MI; sister Vicki Dantzler Slaton (Tony) of Merced, CA; brother Nick Dantzler (Marci) of Merced, CA; nephew Benjamin C. Cammack of Chicago, IL and great nephew Cameron J. Cammack of Chicago, IL.
A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020, at 11:00AM at Stratford Evans Funeral Home, 1490 B St, Merced CA.
Interment will be January 10, 2020, at 2:30 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 Mc Cabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020