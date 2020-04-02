Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Andrews

NOV 6, 1920 - MAR 29, 2020

On Sunday evening, the 29th of March, we lost our Father Leo Andrews at the age of 99, just 8 months shy of his 100th Birthday.

Leo was born Nov. 6th, 1920 to Rufus and Agnes Andrews in Laverne, OK. He grew up the oldest of 4 siblings during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Leo was one of four students in his graduating Senior class at Luther Hill High School in 1940, where he also worked as the school bus driver. Two days after graduation Leo married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ena. In 1940 Leo and Ena traveled to Washington State for work and then moved to California in 1942. Leo enlisted in the Navy, serving with the 19th Battalion of the Seabees. Leo served his country proudly during

After returning from the war, Leo and Ena resided in Snelling, CA where Leo worked on a gold dredge. Leo and Ena enjoyed playing baseball and cards with their friends there. Leo started working at Miles and Sons trucking in 1951 as a mechanic and retired there in 1982 after 31 years.

In the 1950's, Leo and Ena moved to Merced where they raised 4 children. Leo worked very hard to buy a Farm. He raised cattle for more than 60 years, always wanting better for his family. Leo always put his family first and was always there to help them.

Leo is survived by his loving children Shirley (Bob) Treanor, John (Pam) Andrews, Ronda (Ken) Bohner and Son in law Ronald Brummell. Grandchildren Julie Brummell, Jerry (Teresa) Brummell, Janet Brummell, Randy (Lisa) Koop, Carly (Mark) Lopes and Kellie (Alex) Valencia. 12 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Leo is also survived by Sister Evelyn Albrecht of Merced.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife of almost 80 years Ena, Daughter Juanita Brummell, Brother Jim Andrews and Sister Bea Cline.

All services will be private.

www.cvobituaries.com





Leo AndrewsNOV 6, 1920 - MAR 29, 2020On Sunday evening, the 29th of March, we lost our Father Leo Andrews at the age of 99, just 8 months shy of his 100th Birthday.Leo was born Nov. 6th, 1920 to Rufus and Agnes Andrews in Laverne, OK. He grew up the oldest of 4 siblings during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Leo was one of four students in his graduating Senior class at Luther Hill High School in 1940, where he also worked as the school bus driver. Two days after graduation Leo married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ena. In 1940 Leo and Ena traveled to Washington State for work and then moved to California in 1942. Leo enlisted in the Navy, serving with the 19th Battalion of the Seabees. Leo served his country proudly during WWII After returning from the war, Leo and Ena resided in Snelling, CA where Leo worked on a gold dredge. Leo and Ena enjoyed playing baseball and cards with their friends there. Leo started working at Miles and Sons trucking in 1951 as a mechanic and retired there in 1982 after 31 years.In the 1950's, Leo and Ena moved to Merced where they raised 4 children. Leo worked very hard to buy a Farm. He raised cattle for more than 60 years, always wanting better for his family. Leo always put his family first and was always there to help them.Leo is survived by his loving children Shirley (Bob) Treanor, John (Pam) Andrews, Ronda (Ken) Bohner and Son in law Ronald Brummell. Grandchildren Julie Brummell, Jerry (Teresa) Brummell, Janet Brummell, Randy (Lisa) Koop, Carly (Mark) Lopes and Kellie (Alex) Valencia. 12 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Leo is also survived by Sister Evelyn Albrecht of Merced.Leo was preceded in death by his wife of almost 80 years Ena, Daughter Juanita Brummell, Brother Jim Andrews and Sister Bea Cline.All services will be private. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close